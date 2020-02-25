NHA working on dualization of Pindigheb-Kohat Road

ISLAMABAD: The National Highway Authority (NHA) is working on the upgradation and dualisation of about 80 kilometre Pindigheb-Jand-Kohat road which provides link to Hakla-D I Khan Motorway, an important part of China Pakistan Econmic Corridor (CPEC) at Krapa, near Pindigheb.

An official of NHA told APP on Monday that being the integral route for population of Pindigheb and Jand, it was decided by the NHA to dualise Pindigheb-Jand Road along with dualisation of Rawalpindi-Kohat (N-80) section from Jand to Kohat.

The official said that dualisation of Pindigheb-Kohat Road would bear the traffic of CPEC and provide fastest efficient and short route for Pindigheb, Jand and Kohat population to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.