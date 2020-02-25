Cleanliness drive launched in Multan ahead of PSL matches

MULTAN: Solid Waste Management Company Monday launched an exclusive cleanliness drive ahead of Pakistan Super League matches in Multan. According to SWMC Managing Director Nasir Shahzad Dogar, some 200 sanitary workers have been deputed to clean roads leading to the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The focus of the sanitary works during the cleanliness drive is on Abdali Road to Double Pathak, Chwok Nag Shah and Vehari Chwok to Multan Cricket Stadium, and Abdali Road to Chungi No 9 to Vehri Chwok to Multan Cricket Stadium. Some fifty sanitary workers would keep the stadium clean.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khatak has asked authorities concerned to remove all containers and other hurdles on roads leading to the stadium. The DC also ordered closure of chemical and other industrial units temporarily around the stadium. According to city district administration officials, chemical and industrial units are closed to combat pollution in the area. The initiative is aimed at providing pollution-free environment to cricket lovers, the officials added.