Interchange at Hazara Expressway

MANSEHRA: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati said on Sunday that the government would build an interchange at Hazara Expressway in Battal area. “The government has been working to build an interchange here since you people lodged your protest, demanding the linking of this widely starched belt and cities with the major artery,” Swati told a gathering in Harain area on Sunday. The locals have held several rallies in the past, demanding an interchange to link Oghi and upper parts of the district to Hazara Expressway.