People fed up with PTI govt: Sirajul Haq

MINGORA: Jamaat-e-Islam (JI) head Senator Sirajul Haq said on Sunday that the people were compelled to protest against the ill-conceived policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

“From the protest, it is evident that the people are fed up with the PTI rulers,” he said while addressing a protest demonstration at Nishat Chowk here. The JI leader said that the PTI government had mortgaged the sovereignty of the country with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), likening it to the British East India Company. “The rulers have left the people at the mercy of the East India Company,” he remarked. He said that the people were disillusioned with the incumbent government due to its anti-masses policies.

Sirajul Haq said that people belonging to all walks of life had become disenchanted with the existing rulers. “The children of the rulers are getting education abroad while the poor even find it difficult to arrange a two time meal for their children,” he said. He said that the PTI government had failed on all fronts, asking the rulers to revisit the economy and foreign policies of the country.

Our correspondent adds from Peshawar: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) provincial head Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan has criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for what he said its complete failure to fulfill its promises with the nation especially the youth.

Addressing a joint meeting of the district presidents and district heads of JI Youth Wing here on Sunday, he said that the ruling party had made big promises with the youth of the country but none of the promises could be fulfilled despite being in power for nearly 20 months.

He said that the youth constituted 64 percent of the total population of the country and some 4.5 million young people have been registered as voters from June 2018 to June 2019, who would be able to cast their right to adult franchise for the first time during the upcoming local body elections.