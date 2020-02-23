Pre-feasibility reports of Faisalabad ring road, other projects reviewed

FAISALABAD: A briefing session was held at FDA Committee Room on Saturday to review the pre-feasibility reports about the proposed mega projects of Faisalabad Ring Road, Techno Park and improvement of master plan and activation of the TEPA under the arrangements of Faisalabad Development Authority.

The briefing session was attended by FDA DG Suhail Khawaja, MPA Ch Latif Nazar, Wasa Vice Chairman Sh Shahid Javed, ADG Amir Aziz, Governing body members Javed Sharif, Majid Hussain, Yasir Anwar, Nasir Mehmood, Syed Sultan Azam, Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood and other experts briefed the participants about the significant and importance of proposed projects and recommended some proposals for making the project feasible. The FDA DG informed the participants that the proposed mega projects of Faisalabad Ring road would bring revolution in socio economic development of Faisalabad so as there was a waste room of promotion of economic activities, generation of employment opportunities and increasing living standard of the public of this industrial city. He unfolded his concept about the proposed ring road and said that this high speed road would be connected with the two motorways around this district and would bring adjacent districts to near besides getting the benefits of CPEC and development of t industrial estate. He said that it was desired to get the technical support of urban unit for further planning. He informed that project of construction of techno park had also been proposed for promotion of economic activities in information technology sector. The DG added that TEPA was also being activated for remodeling the city roads in order better traffic management.