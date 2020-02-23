close
Sun Feb 23, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 23, 2020

Convict shot dead by rivals in Gujranwala sessions court

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 23, 2020

GUJRANWALA: A convict was shot dead by his rivals on the premises of the Sessions Court here on Saturday.

Reportedly, Nabeel Yousaf was awarded life imprisonment in the murder case of Farooq Ahmed some months ago. He was presented before a civil judge in a case by the police. When he was coming out of the court his rivals opened fire at him. As a result, Nabeel died on the spot.

