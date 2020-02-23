Convict shot dead by rivals in Gujranwala sessions court

GUJRANWALA: A convict was shot dead by his rivals on the premises of the Sessions Court here on Saturday.

Reportedly, Nabeel Yousaf was awarded life imprisonment in the murder case of Farooq Ahmed some months ago. He was presented before a civil judge in a case by the police. When he was coming out of the court his rivals opened fire at him. As a result, Nabeel died on the spot.