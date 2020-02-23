Week-long adventurous competitions end

MANSEHRA: The week-long adventurous Helisiki competitions concluded at the tourist resort of Shogran here on Saturday.

Jointly organised by the Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) and the Afiniti, the Helisiki adventurous competitions were held to promote tourism and present a soft image of the country to the outer world. More than 60 foreign skiers, including high-level foreign dignitaries from different countries, were part of the expedition to promote tourism and explore vast potential of Pakistan’s snow-capped mountains for adventure sports.

The participating members included men and women from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Greece, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, UK and USA. Earlier, the group interacted with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), upon his arrival. The expedition members also visited ISPR Directorate where DG briefed them about improved security environment in Pakistan for sports and tourism as a result of successful counter terrorism efforts.