close
Sun Feb 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 23, 2020

Week-long adventurous competitions end

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 23, 2020

MANSEHRA: The week-long adventurous Helisiki competitions concluded at the tourist resort of Shogran here on Saturday.

Jointly organised by the Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) and the Afiniti, the Helisiki adventurous competitions were held to promote tourism and present a soft image of the country to the outer world. More than 60 foreign skiers, including high-level foreign dignitaries from different countries, were part of the expedition to promote tourism and explore vast potential of Pakistan’s snow-capped mountains for adventure sports.

The participating members included men and women from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Greece, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, UK and USA. Earlier, the group interacted with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), upon his arrival. The expedition members also visited ISPR Directorate where DG briefed them about improved security environment in Pakistan for sports and tourism as a result of successful counter terrorism efforts.

Latest News

More From Peshawar