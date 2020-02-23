People are talking about —

-- the illegal organ transplant racket that is rampant in the country and how there needs to be a strict watch over those who practice in this field. People say the tragic death of the daughter of a popular comedian has highlighted again the sorry state of affairs of this racket. While these doctors are without a conscience, the public should also refrain from patronizing them and the government should improve the medical facilities so they don’t have to resort to illicit means to save lives.

-- the social media criticism of the opening ceremony of the PSL tournament and how the organisers need to learn from their mistakes so that those which took place in the show are avoided next time. People say too many artistes, not enough rehearsals and poor technical managers made the show a bit of a flop and while social media can be manipulated in favour or disfavour of certain events, the glitches were too obvious to be missed.

-- the shocking images that were shown on TV of hoarded wheat and sugar when storage facilities were raided by authorities and how it was this greed for making money that caused the prices of these commodities to rise and create an artificial shortage. People say those heartless persons who indulged in this racket should be severely punished/fined for their behaviour, whether they belong to the ruling party or the opposition, though many believe it was a plot against the government.

-- the phrase ‘set your house in order’ and how the government in Sindh needs to do that before it criticises other provincial governments, maybe with the intent to malign the ruling party. People say the poverty in Sindh is the worst than anywhere else in the country; the killed its soldiers and policemen some thirteen years ago. People say the provincial capital is in a mess with administrative failures; illegal allotments, buildings and land grabbing are more common than in other provinces and more corruption has taken place there than anywhere else.

-- the mysterious ‘gas’ that had Karachiites in panic and the number of theories floated as to what this ‘gas’ was – some quite silly - the one that said it was a leak from a storage facility on a ship seems most likely. People say dangerous cargoes need to be handled by experts and not ordinary labourers, so if that is the case, the authorities need to look into that part of their administrative network to avoid such incidents in future.

-- the objection by some political entities and business persons that the intelligence agencies have been tasked to find out who is involved in the smuggling racket and how it can be stopped. People say that while they rightfully proclaim that it is the job of the government to stop this illicit trade, unfortunately corruption is so deeply rooted in our society that it is possible some government functionaries may be in cahoots with smugglers and therefore unwilling to do the needful, so outside help has become a necessity. – I.H.