Entitled drivers

I was travelling on the motorway to Lahore two weeks ago and driving within the speed limit. Except while overtaking, I drove in the center lane. However, several times I encountered drivers who were obviously driving much faster than the speed limit, blinking their headlights repeatedly, demanding that you get out of their way. Some continued to blink their lights even when I had put my left indicator on. Such drivers are extremely ill-mannered. They are not only breaking the law by over speeding but being extremely rude.

In Pakistan it has become a habit among a few to think that owning Land Cruiser owning a fancy car gives them the right to drive over the speed limit and treat the roads as their personal highway. It is time that the authorities took strict action against over speeding and reckless drivers. They should use drones at random locations rather than radars at fixed locations to catch such drivers. It is the least we can expect in ‘Naya Pakistan’.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad