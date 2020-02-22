PBG to take on BN in Pace Punjab Polo final

LAHORE: PBG Risala and BN Polo Team qualified for the main final of the Pace Punjab Polo Cup after beating their respective opponents in the semifinals played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.

In the first semifinal of the day, PBG Risala defeated Pebble Breaker by 7-6. From PBG Risala, Nicholas A Recaite fired in fantastic four goals while Captain Humair Ghazi banged in a brace a d Hamza Mawaz Khan struck one goal. PBG captain also remained instrumental throughout the match and provided very useful passes to his teammates, which were converted successfully by them.

From Pebble Breaker, phenomenal Juan Cruz Losada smashed in superb six goals but his efforts were futile in the end as his side has to face 6-7 defeat.

The second semifinal saw Raja Mikael Sami’s four goal helping BN Polo Team thump Guard Group/Artema Medical by 9-6.5. Besides Raja Mikael’s four goals, Juan Maria Ruiz hammered a hat-trick and Baber Naseem thrashed in two goals.

From Guard Group/Artema Medical, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage, Taimur Ali Malik hit s hat-trick while Raja Taimur Nadeem and George Meyrick scored one goal each.

In the third match of the day, Olympia/Technimen routed ASC Polo Team 11-7.5 to qualify for the subsidiary final against Guard Group/Artema Medical. From Olympia/Technimen, Hissam Ali Hyder malletod superb six goals while Abdul Rehman Monnoo hammered a hat-trick and Hashim Kamal Agha and Ahmad Bilal Riaz converted one goal each. From ASC Polo Team, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Eulogio Celestino cracked a quartet while Raja Samiullah thrashed in three goals.