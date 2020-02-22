Wise decision

The Peshawar High Court's recent decision to nullify the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s decision to extend the retirement age of government employees from sixty to sixty three years is highly commendable.

It is expected that the concerned authorities do the necessary statistical analyses before putting forward such proposals. Considering the ever-increasing unemployment rate, such moves are generally not feasible for a developing country like ours.

Dr Mohammad Saleem

Karachi