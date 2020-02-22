close
Sat Feb 22, 2020
February 22, 2020

Shoaib, Kamil reach Tajammul-Dilawar Memorial Junior Tennis final

Sports

KARACHI: Pakistan’s M Shoaib and Ahmed Kamil reached the final of Tajammul & Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships in Islamabad on Friday.

Shoaib and Kamil won against Iustin Belea from Romania and Qwyn Quittne from Australia 3-6, 6-3, 10-3 in the first semi-final. In the second semi-final, Turkish pair of Birtan Duran and Kerem Ozlale thrashed Min Hung Kao from Taipei and Araiz Malik of Pakistan 6-2, 6-1.

In boys’ singles semi-finals, Shaoib beat Subhan Bin Salik of Pakistan 6-3, 6-0 and Kamil overpowered Haktan Garayev from Azerbaijan 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

