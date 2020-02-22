Shoaib, Kamil reach Tajammul-Dilawar Memorial Junior Tennis final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s M Shoaib and Ahmed Kamil reached the final of Tajammul & Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships in Islamabad on Friday.
Shoaib and Kamil won against Iustin Belea from Romania and Qwyn Quittne from Australia 3-6, 6-3, 10-3 in the first semi-final. In the second semi-final, Turkish pair of Birtan Duran and Kerem Ozlale thrashed Min Hung Kao from Taipei and Araiz Malik of Pakistan 6-2, 6-1.
In boys’ singles semi-finals, Shaoib beat Subhan Bin Salik of Pakistan 6-3, 6-0 and Kamil overpowered Haktan Garayev from Azerbaijan 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s M Shoaib and Ahmed Kamil reached the final of Tajammul & Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships in Islamabad on Friday.
Shoaib and Kamil won against Iustin Belea from Romania and Qwyn Quittne from Australia 3-6, 6-3, 10-3 in the first semi-final. In the second semi-final, Turkish pair of Birtan Duran and Kerem Ozlale thrashed Min Hung Kao from Taipei and Araiz Malik of Pakistan 6-2, 6-1.
In boys’ singles semi-finals, Shaoib beat Subhan Bin Salik of Pakistan 6-3, 6-0 and Kamil overpowered Haktan Garayev from Azerbaijan 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.