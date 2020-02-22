Bilawal Bhutto Zardari be probed for Aziz Memon’s murder: Fayyazul Hassan Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has demanded inclusion of Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the investigation process of journalist Aziz Memon’s murder case.

Addressing reporters outside the Punjab Assembly here Friday, he said that PPP Sindh’s local administration should also be included in the investigation process. It has been proven that no one can walk freely in Sindh. There is still feudal system intact in the province. We have requested Chief Justice to take notice of it, he said.

He said that past governments were responsible for burden of huge debt. The previous leadership handed over debt worth Rs24,000 billion to Imran Khan. No stone was unturned to leave country alone on every diplomatic or economic forum. Now the economy is recovering under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan, he said.

Chohan said that foreign direct investment increased during the PTI government. The country is finally moving towards the right path and FDI was increased by 66% in past seven months, he said adding that Anti-Corruption Department Punjab recovered Rs6 billion under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The provincial minister said the government was hopeful to hear good news from the Financial Action Task Forum (FATF). Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentary (PPP-P) leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza demanded that investigation into Aziz Memon’s murder case should be started from Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan as the provincial minister admitted on the Punjab Assembly’s floor that Aziz Memon’s last meeting was held with him. Strongly reacting to allegations of Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan in Punjab Assembly session on Friday Hassan Murtaza said that as Aziz Memon held last meeting with the Information Minister; therefore, inquiry should be started from him so that the case could reach logical end and culprits could be brought to court of justice.

Expressing solidarity with journalists and media workers, he assured them of PPP’s support and demanded all state and government institutions and other bodies ensure freedom of press and protection of journalists.

He said that his party always had a clear stance on media freedom and protection of journalists adding that it would stand by journalists and continue to struggle against the injustices being committed by the government. Whenever faced censorship the PPP always extended its support; now media is facing censorship as well as financial crises due to the government’s anti-media policies, he added.

Hassan Murtaza said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had not only condemned the murder but also offered judicial commission and other forums as per the wishes of journalist community and family to investigate the murder.

He said the PPP has been always participated in every movement of journalists and had played a leading role against every dictator. To date the PPP has never tried to suppress journalists.

Is the PPP downsizing media industry; did it impose restrictions and censorship on journalists. Is the PPP talking about the closure of social media; is the current era worse for the media because of the PPP, he questioned. The PPP Parliamentary leader said that due to the government’s policies the media industry was facing financial crises and journalists were being rendered unemployed. Media workers are committing suicide due to unpaid salaries. No one else but the government is responsible for all these deaths, he accused.

Hassan Murtaza alleged the government was conspiring to establish a parallel government in Sindh through the IG which is worsening the situation in the province. One of our female MPAs Shahnaz Ansari has been killed recently. This is all due to the federal government’s use of police for politics in Sindh. The provincial government has the constitutional right and prerogative to change IG. Crimes are occurring because of the same interference and unconstitutional behaviour, he blamed.