House of Indian girl who chanted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ attacked

BENGALURU: The house of Amulya — the Indian girl who made headlines around the world on Friday for chanting "Pakistan Zindabad" at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru — was attacked a few hours after the incident took place, Indian media reported. Amulya’s Chikkamagaluru house was pelted with stones, according to police. A few windows in the house were broken as a result of the attack. The girl who protested with the "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan has been sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand. Police have registered a sedition case against her.

Amulya Leona, was present at a ‘Save Constitution’rally under the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul- Muslimeen (AIMIM), where she was also invited to address the event. During her speech, the girl asked the crowd to chant ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ along with her.

At that point, the organisers of the rally sensed impending trouble and tried to snatch the mic away from the girl, but she defiantly held on. Later, in less than 24 hours after student activist Amulya Leona shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans, another Bengaluru woman was held for holding up a placard demanding liberation for Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The incident took place at Town Hall in Bengaluru where various Kannada organisations had called for a protest against the CAA on Friday. Taking part in the protest, the young woman, named Arudra, held up a placard supporting liberation for “Muslims, Dalits, Kashmir, Bahujan, Adivasis, and Trans people.”

Policemen posted to the protest detained her and took her to the police station. While police claimed that Arudra is a social media friend of Amulya Leona, the woman is said to have

denied any connection with Amulya. Arudra is said to be a student of a college in Malleshwaram.