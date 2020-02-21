India ranks 128 in Ookla Speedtest Global Index, trails behind Pakistan

NEW DELHI: India ranked 128 in the Speedtest Global Index for mobile broadband speed for the month of January, according to a broadband speed analysis by Ookla. In comparison, India’s neighbours Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka ranked 118, 127 and 87 respectively.

While the average global mobile broadband download speed stood at 31.95Mpbs, in India the average mobile download speed was just 11.58Mpbs. Similarly, the average upload speed in India was 4.51Mpbs as against the global average of 11.32Mbps.

On the other hand, India performed remarkably better in terms of the fixed broad speeds. India ranked 66, while Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka ranked 155, 112 and 91 respectively. The average download speed in India stood at 41.48Mbps as against the global average of 74.32Mbps. Similarly, the average upload speed in India stood at 38.84Mbps as against the global average of 40.83Mbps.

Interestingly, the report notes that while India’s mean download speeds on fixed broadband has gone down from 40.11 Mbps in December 2019 to 38.84 in January 2020, its mean download speed on mobile broadband has gone up from 11.46 Mbps in December 2019 to 11.58 Mbps in January 2020.

Globally, UAE topped the mobile broadband speed with an average download speed of 87.01 Mbps and an average upload speed of 24.51Mbps. The fixed broadband speed list was topped by Singapore, where the average download speed stood at 202.21 Mbps and the average upload speed stood at 208.41Mbps.