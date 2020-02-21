MoU signed to promote awareness on Federal RTI law

Islamabad: Pakistan Information Commission and Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the collaboration to promote awareness on Federal Right to Information Act and strengthen its implementation.

The MoU was signed by Chief Information Commissioner Muhammad Azam and SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas. As per MoU, the SSDO will regularly provide technical assistance through research, advocacy, awareness and digital campaigns for implementation of Federal Right to Information law in the country.