Official warns quacks of stern action in merged areas

BARA: An official of the provincial health department said on Thursday that the people of merged districts would be provided all health facilities at their door step.

Speaking at a meeting with Bara Assistant Commissioner Naik Muhammad Bangash and local doctors, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission Director (operation) Dr Wilayat Shah said that the government was taking solid steps to provide health facilities to people. He said that teams of health department would visit the merged areas to register the clinics and doctors working there. He told the meeting that several cases of deaths had been reported due to quacks and unqualified doctors in tribal districts, adding that it was the time to take action against them. "We will not allow the quacks, unqualified doctors and health practitioners to play with the lives of people in merged areas," he warned. Health Department Chief Inspector Asadullah Khan, Inspectors Farhan and Shahidullah were also attended the meeting.