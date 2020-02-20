close
Thu Feb 20, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 20, 2020

Pakistan lose to Nepal in WJT

KARACHI: Pakistan lost to Nepal 1-2 in the 2020 Asia/Oceania Pre-Qualifying World Junior Tennis in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Huzaifa Khan beat Aki Zuben Rawat 6-1, 6-2 in the first singles but Aarav Samrat Hada defeated Hamid Israr 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the second singles.

In the doubles decider, Hada and Rawat overpowered Hamid and Huzaifa 7-6(3), 4-6, 10-2. Pakistan with one point are number two in the group-A. The other teams of the group are Syria and Nepal. Pakistan are to face the Philippines in the quarter-finals.

