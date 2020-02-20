Sindh Bank to have hockey team: CM Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: The chief minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has assured PHF president Brig (rtd) Khalid Khokhar that his government would provide all possible support for uplift of the national game.

Khokhar called on Sindh the chief minister at CM House on Tuesday, briefed him about the affairs of Pakistan hockey and discussed the ways and means to promote the national game.

Sindh CM promised support to the PHF in its efforts to hold the first hockey league of the country in October and November this year. Sources said that PHF president asked the Sindh chief minister to establish Sindh Bank’s team to boost domestic hockey.

The PHF president also urged him to order the relevant officials to ensure optimum utilisation of the astro turfs and synthetics turfs laid in various cities of the province. The sources said that Sindh chief minister agreed in prinicple that Sindh Bank should establish its hockey team. The sources said that Sindh CM also promised to PHF president that Sindh government would play its role in the renovation and development of Abdul Sattar Edhi stadium.