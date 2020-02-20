Hockey training camp not closed because of PSL: Khwaja Junaid

KARACHI: The head coach of Pakistan hockey team Khwaja Junaid has said that the training camp of Pakistan hockey team was not closed because of PSL matches.

He told ‘The News’ on Wednesday that the training camp had been closed due to completion of its first phase. The second phase would be held at National Hockey Stadium in Lahore from March 1, he added.

He said that the second phase would be continued for three weeks. Sources said that the natural gas connections to the kitchen of National Hockey Stadium had been cut for security reasons. There are around 40 players in the training camp of the national senior hockey team. The diet plan of the players was severely affected by this measure, the sources added.

The National Hockey Stadium and Gaddafi stadium are situated close to each other. Due to the Test match against Bangladesh in Lahore, earlier this month, the training camp of national junior hockey team was also be closed 10 days before its schedule.

The sources said that it was possible that the training camps of senior and junior teams would be organised in some other city as PSL would continue for around one month.