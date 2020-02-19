Tribal people to see positive results of merger: CS

HANGU: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz said on Tuesday that the people of the tribal area would see positive results of the merger. He was speaking to the tribal elders at the Orakzai Conference Hall during his visit to the district. The chief secretary said switching over to another system in the wake of the merger was a difficult process for the government and tribal people but now the launch of development projects would bring about a change. He said the government had created 3,000 vacancies in the Education Department and 1,000 in the Health Department for the youth of the tribal districts.