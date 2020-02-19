PCB CEO Waseem Khan inaugurates academy at TMC

KARACHI: PCB CEO Waseem Khan inaugurated the newly-established academy at TMC cricket ground in Gulberg on Tuesday.

Addressing the management and participating teams of Porf Ejaz Farooqui cricket tournament on the occasion, he said that he was delighted by the success of Prof Ejaz Ahmed Farooqui cricket tournament organised with the approval of PCB.

He said Prof Farooqui was doing a splendid job for cricket by organising such tournaments. Waseem asked the management committee of the tournament to organise such tournaments on regular basis.

PCB would support such tournaments, he said, adding that such events should be organised all over the country. Addressing young cricketers on the occasion, the PCB CEO, himself a former first class cricketer, said they must work hard to get ahead in cricket. He advised the players to respect their coaches and seniors.

Prof Ejaz Farooqui thanked the PCB CEO for visiting TMC cricket ground and said it would motivate the local players and organisers. He said that club cricket is essential for the promotion of the game. “All our efforts are aimed at strengthening club cricket in the city because this is where future stars are born,” he added.

Later, tournament director Tauseef Siddiqui presented a report on the Prof Farooqui tournament in which a large number of Karachi’s clubs participated.