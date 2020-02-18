Hamza assets didn’t match his sources of income: LHC

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench ruled in its detailed judgement on Monday that assets of Hamza Shahbaz did not match his known sources of income.

The verdict, written by Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi, rejected the bail application of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader and the opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly in money-laundering case, and ruled that the accused failed to provide proofs of his income and accounts.

The judgement said Hamza did not deserve bail as he had no proofs of where from the money was coming into his bank accounts.