Kabaddi WC: A few lapses but overall a good show

LAHORE: It was incredibly amusing to see Pakistan stage a remarkable fight-back in the Kabaddi World Cup 2002 against arch rivals and seven time champion India in the final on Sunday night.

Winning the title for the first time and at their own backyard was worth it and the arrangements put at place by the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation were too at its perfect order. The PKF was responsible for technical side of the World Cup. But other arrangements were the responsibility of the Punjab government and its subordinate Sports Board Punjab (SBP). Credit must be given to the organisers in making the event a success particularly security-wise. It was over all a good show although there were incidents of scuffle and mismanagement. On occasions the ticket-holders were denied entry especially the semi-finals.

A couple of years ago Sports Board Punjab was the same department that organized world’s largest Sports and Youth Festival without any hiccup but now just a single event had several loopholes left that brought embarrassment for.