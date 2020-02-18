Pakistan will have to play Jr Hockey WC qualifiers

ISLAMABAD: Asia has been allotted four places including the automatic qualifier India (being hosts) in the 2021 Junior Hockey World Cup.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) Monday announced continental quota for the World Cup according to which three teams will join India from Asia. The final dates of the event have yet to be finalised. As such Pakistan will have to qualify for this event to be among top three to join India for the above mega event.

Europe gets the lion’s share as six countries from the continent will be there in India Oceania, Africa and Pan America all having two spots each in the sixteen team competition. It has also been decided that the next Women’s FIH Hockey Junior World Cup will be held in Potchefstroom (South Africa) in 2021. While the dates will be determined later, FIH can confirm that the competition will be played towards the end of that year. It is the first time that the African continent will organise the pinnacle of junior women hockey.

The Men’s edition will be staged in India. Venue and dates will be confirmed at a later stage but the event will also take place at the end of 2021.

The FIH Hockey Junior World Cup involves the best of young talents globally. This is the perfect platform for under-21 players to unleash their raw skill onto the international hockey scene and progress further to become the stars of tomorrow, making this event a unique one.