APNS condoles death of mother of newspaper chief editor

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) expressed its grief over the sad demise of the wife of Late Abdul Rashid Ghazi and grandmother of Humayun Tariq, Chief Editor Daily Business Report, Faisalabad, says a press release on Sunday.

APNS President Hameed Haroon and Secretary General Sarmad Ali have expressed their condolence to the bereaved family. They prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the family of deceased to bear the loss.