EOBI clarification

This refers to the letter ‘EOBI delay’ (Feb 13, 2020) by Engr Asim Nawab regarding the announcement of the increase in EOBI pensions. EOBI hereby clarifies the fact that the decision was announced on December 12, 2019 and henceforth the process of materializing the said decision has been actively pursued.

As per procedures the matter of increase in EOBI pension will be tabled before the EOBI Board of Trustees in its forthcoming meeting thereafter the decision of the board will be put-up before the federal cabinet through the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, for its approval and issuance of notification accordingly. Therefore, it is categorically clarified that regardless of the time span involved in whole process of increase, all the EOBI pensioners will get their enhanced pension with arrears from January 2020.

Israr Ayoubi PRO, EOBI

Karachi