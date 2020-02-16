close
Sun Feb 16, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 16, 2020

Girl shot dead

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 16, 2020

LAHORE: A 19-year-old girl was killed by motorcyclists in the Liaqatabad police limits on Saturday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy.

The victim identified as Dilfashan, daughter of Rafiq, a resident of Akbar Shaheed road, was sitting in a room when a bullet hit her. She was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to injuries. Police reached the scene after being informed and collected forensic evidence.

