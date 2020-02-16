Girl shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 19-year-old girl was killed by motorcyclists in the Liaqatabad police limits on Saturday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy.
The victim identified as Dilfashan, daughter of Rafiq, a resident of Akbar Shaheed road, was sitting in a room when a bullet hit her. She was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to injuries. Police reached the scene after being informed and collected forensic evidence.
