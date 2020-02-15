Dozens arrested, over 20,000 kites recovered in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Police on Friday arrested dozens of people and recovered thousands of kites and string roles from them during a crackdown here. The police conducted raids at various places of the district and arrested dozens of shopkeepers and youth for selling and involving in kite flying. The police also recovered over 20,000 kites and hundreds of string roles from the accused persons. CPO Gohar Mushtaq said that there was a complete ban on kite flying and no one would be allowed to play with the lives of the citizens.

‘PERFORMANCE OF GOVT DEPTS BEING MONITORED’: Commissioner Zahid Akhtar Zaman has said that the performance of government departments, especially revenue, health and education, is being monitored. The commissioner expressed these views during a virtual live monitoring of Land Record Centre Sialkot and Registry Branch Tehsil Narowal from his office through video link here. The commissioner got feedback from the Land Record Sialkot Assistant Director and the AC Narowal regarding services and facilities being offered to the public. The commissioner said that live monitoring through video link was also being carried out to know the feedback of the public complaints regarding the standard of service delivery, attitude of officials and any complaints of corruption, overcharging and misbehavior of eth officials could be observed. He said that the purpose of live monitoring was to improve the efficiency of public sector departments, officers and officials by making them more pro-active and accountable and to ensure better service delivery and immediate resolution of public complaints.