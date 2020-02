Qureshi Cricket: Narrow win for Lahore Greens

LAHORE: Lahore Greens beat Sea and Sky by 2 wickets in Ashiq Hussain Qureshi T20 Cup match played at Shah Faisal Ground.Scores: Sea and Sky Seniors 173/5 in 20 overs(Rana Tariq 85, Muhammad Arshad 37, Jamil Naz 37*, Muhammad Imran 3/30). Lahore Greens 148/8 in 20 overs (Arif Rasheed 49, Asad Dar 23, Khurram Afzal 21, Muhammad Imran 17, Shahid Ali 3/18, Muhammad Saeed 3/24).Chief guest Rana Tariq gave away man of the match award to Arif Rasheed.