World Radio Day celebrated in KP for the first time

PESHAWAR: The newly formed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Radio Broadcasters Forum celebrated the World Radio Day here Thursday. It was the first time that the World Radio Day was celebrated in Peshawar.

The cabinet of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Radio Broadcasters Forum took oath of office from senior journalist and broadcaster Rahimullah Yusufzai.

The cabinet embodied diversity as two females and one broadcaster belonging to the transgender community also hold offices in it along with their male colleagues. Khaista Rahman is the president of the forum while Afsarul Mulk Afghan is the general secretary. Both spoke on the occasion and pledged to serve the broadcasters and use their skills to highlight and solve the problems facing them.

The panelists asked the government to invest in radio as it was an effective medium of information. The KP Radio Broadcasters Forum announced that a directory of all the broadcasters would be published. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Finance Minister Taimoor Saleem Jhagra had agreed to attend the event but they failed to turn up much to the disappointment of the participants.