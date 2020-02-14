Shahbaz Sharifwelcomes Erdogan in Pakistan

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has welcomed Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan on his arrival in Pakistan.

In his welcome message, Shahbaz said President Erdogan is a symbol of integrity and courage for the Muslim Ummah. The entire Pakistani nation welcomes the Turkish president who has always been a trusted friend of the country. He said he was not able to meet Erdogan on his visit to Pakistan because he is in England to look after Nawaz Sharif who is going through extensive treatment for his multiple medical complications. PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and the entire nation wishes the Turkish president well for his stay in the country. The National Assembly opposition leader said Turkey and Pakistan are trusted brotherly countries.

The two nations share vehement love, unity, and trust for each other. He said Pakistan is especially indebted to Turkey for its unwavering support and uncompromising stance for Pakistan's position on the issue of Indian-held Kashmir. This, Shahbaz said, is a proof of the courageous Turkey leadership and the devotion and commitment of Turkish people.