Bilawal, German envoy discuss matter of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD: German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck called on Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Parliament House, Islamabad, on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interests.

The PPP chairman said that relations between Pakistan and Germany are exemplary. “Improvement of German economy after Second World War has surprised everyone,” he said. He hoped that both countries would expand their trade.

The German ambassador paid rich tributes to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and her services. He thanked the PPP Chairman for his positive thoughts about relations between the two countries.