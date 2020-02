Separate female driving schools demanded

Islamabad: Women residing in capital city urged the authorities concerned to set up separate females driving schools in federal capital.

A young lady Farhat Yasmeen said, “She wanted to take driving classes with women staff facilities but unfortunately there is lack of women driving schools in capital.”

“The shortage of driving schools in the city is a major issue where those few providing training charging with high fees is making it unaffordable for most of the middle class women further deteriorates the situation,” she added. Another women Zara Khan said, “The women who want to learn driving have demanded that driving schools should cut their present fees to half so they can pay the fees in Islamabad, driving schools are charging Rs5,000 to Rs10,000 for 15 days of training.”