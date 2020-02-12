17 players yet to join hockey camp

KARACHI: Out of 48 players called for the training camp of national senior hockey team, only 31 have reported so far, ‘The News’ learnt on Tuesday. Out of the 17 who have not reported, eight are participating in foreign leagues. PHF has permitted them to participate in the league, sources said. The team management has contacted those present in Pakistan and directed them to report as soon as possible. The PHF had directed the players to report in Lahore on February 9.