Tue Feb 11, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2020

PU rally expresses solidarity with China

National

OC
Our Correspondent
LAHORE: Teachers and students of Punjab University along with Chinese students have expressed solidarity with China and its people coping with coronavirus. In this regard, a rally was taken out by PU Department of Political Science in which the participants were carrying placards inscribed with “We Stand with China”.

Department of Political Science Chairperson Prof Dr Iram Khalid, Prof Dr Rana Ejaz, Dr Shabbir Ahmad Khan, students of the department and Chinese students of the university participated in the rally. The rally concluded outside vice chancellor’s office and turned into demonstration to express solidarity with China.

