Tue Feb 11, 2020
A
February 11, 2020

Mainly cold dry weather likely in most parts

A
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours. However rain (snowfall over hills) is expected at isolated places in northern Balochistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, the MET office reported. Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

