close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
February 11, 2020

23 stolen cars, six bikes recovered in Peshawar

National

BR
Bureau report
February 11, 2020

PESHAWAR: The local police busted a number of gangs during a crackdown on car-lifters and recovered 23 cars and six motorbikes from them, officials said on Monday. “We have arrested 10 members of different gangs, including three Afghan nationals, and recovered 23 cars, six motorbikes, 2 auto-rickshaws, 23 cellular phones and Rs240,000 cash from them,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Zahoor Babar Afridi said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan