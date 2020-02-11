23 stolen cars, six bikes recovered in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The local police busted a number of gangs during a crackdown on car-lifters and recovered 23 cars and six motorbikes from them, officials said on Monday. “We have arrested 10 members of different gangs, including three Afghan nationals, and recovered 23 cars, six motorbikes, 2 auto-rickshaws, 23 cellular phones and Rs240,000 cash from them,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Zahoor Babar Afridi said.