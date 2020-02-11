KP CM phones public to get feedback on service delivery

PESHAWAR: In an attempt to assess service delivery and to seek feedback from the public, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan phone up the people who had visited police stations and Patwari Khanas in different cases.

An official handout said the chief minister called people randomly from a list of visitors to police stations and Patwar Khanas. He issued the directives for legal action where the public feedback was unsatisfactory.

Separately, Mahmood Khan chaired a meeting of all commissioners and deputy commissioners of the province. He directed the officials to make public representatives part of Khuli Kutchehries (public forums). He called for ensuring stern monitoring of Patwaries throughout the province to root out malpractices and facilitate public.

The chief minister stated that the provincial government would not tolerate negligence in public services delivery. He directed the officials that various issues which surfaced in the computerization of land records in Mardan district which should be addressed promptly.

The chief minister stated that pragmatic steps should be undertaken to facilitate public in all matters related to the Revenue Department. Mahmood Khan said that special focus should be given to administrative matters in the merged districts. He directed for the shuffling of staff who have been rendering services against their current portfolios for years.

The chief minister directed the deputy commissioners to undertake monitoring of developmental schemes. He said the work on the traffic management plan for the divisional headquarters should be expedited.

He made it clear that the writ of the government should be visible at every platform to assure public of the fact that it was not only aware of their problems but was also taking measures for their solutions.