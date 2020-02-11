close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2020

DRAP gets donation of Coronavirus safety kits

National

Islamabad: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) received a donation of 500 safety kits for Coronavirus here Monday.

The donation, which came from Pharma Bureau and Healthcare Medical Devices Association of Pakistan (HDAP), aims to help minimize the impact of Coronavirus in Pakistan.

Representatives of Pharma Bureau and HDAP handed over the kits to the Chief Executive of DRAP. The kits include tyvek, gowns, masks, gloves, etc. In addition to the kits, 2,000 face masks and 2,500 gloves were also handed over to DRAP which were immediately dispatched to the National Institute of Health.

“There is a global shortage of safety clothings to prevent healthcare professionals from catching the virus. All our members are aware of the situation and we are doing whatever we can to arrange more kits, if needed,” said Ayesha Tammy Haq, Executive Director of Pharma Bureau.

