Abdul Football Club win futsal tournament

KARACHI: Abdul Football Club defeated Red Army Football Club by 2-1 in the final of the first Gatorade (Futsal) Football tournament, which concluded at DHA Sports Club (Moin Khan Academy) on Monday.

The 24 teams that participated in the event included teams from Islamabad and Chitral, said a press release issued on Monday. Abdul Football Club won Rs100,000. Shams Taj was declared the man of the match. Salman Ali Khan was declared the best goalkeeper of the tournament. Shams got Rs15,000, while Salman receieved Rs10,000.

Former Pakistan Test captain Moin Khan thanked DHA for providing two futsal courts within the club for the event.