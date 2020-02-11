close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
AFP
February 11, 2020

Two Russian children die in Thai tourist boat crash

World

AFP
February 11, 2020

Bangkok: Russian siblings aged 12 and six-years-old died Monday in a speed boat accident off the tourist island of Phuket, an official said, as two vessels collided near a pier. The accident took place 100 metres off a privately-run pier in Phuket, after the speed boat carrying Russian tourists to an nearby island crashed into an incoming vessel.

