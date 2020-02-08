Australian envoy visits Raja Bazaar

Islamabad : Australia’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw has visited Raja Bazaar, one of Rawalpindi’s oldest and largest commercial centres, and declared the visit fun.

“Loved visiting Raja Bazaar on a heritage stroll through Rawalpindi. It was busy and very colourful with so many shops selling almost everything from clothing to electronics to food to car parts,” the envoy tweeted.

He also posted the bazaar pictures. In another tweet, the Australian high commissioner congratulated the Pakistani team for being given away the UN Medal for UN Peacekeeping in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He said the majors and captains were the first Pakistani women to join a UN Female Engagement Team anywhere in the world. “Women peacekeepers have a vital role to play,” he said.