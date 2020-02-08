Pak Air Chief meets Sri Lankan PM

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, who arrived in Sri Lanka on an official visit, called on the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa, in his office.

The Sri Lankan prime minister acknowledged Pakistan’s unwavering support to Sri Lanka in any hour of need. He also underscored the need of learning from each other’s experience. The air chief assured of sustained support and cooperation in the fields of technical training and professional expertise. He also reiterated to further enhance the existing friendly relations between both the countries in general and the air forces in particular.

Earlier, the air chief visited Sri Lanka Air Force Headquarters. A smartly turned out contingent of Sri Lanka Air Force presented him the guard of honour. He called on Air Marshal Sumangala Dias, Commander Sri Lanka Air Force. Bilateral matters pertaining to mutual professional interest came under discussion during the meeting.

The air chief offered to provide training assistance and cooperation in various aviation related fields to his counterpart. The Sri Lankan air chief thanked Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan for such a sincere offer of cooperation and agreed to explore new avenues to enhance bilateral professional cooperation.