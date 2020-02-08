close
Sat Feb 08, 2020
NR
News Report
February 8, 2020

TV, stage artiste Nighat Butt dies

National

February 8, 2020

LAHROE: Renowned TV and stage actress Nighat Butt died here on Friday after protracted illness.

She was living in poverty after the death of her husband Abid Butt. Abid Butt rose to fame performing as ‘Inspector Mehmood’ in the famous drama ‘Andhera Ujala’.

Nighat could not even pay the rent of the house where she was living after the death of her husband. The government had time and again committed financial assistance to the poor artist but the poor artist never got any financial assistance. The showbiz industry has expressed deep sense of grief over her death.

