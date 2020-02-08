Foreign teams arrive for Kabaddi WC

LAHORE: Three international kabaddi teams from Germany, Azerbaijan and Iran have reached Pakistan to feature in Kabaddi World Cup 2020. The SBP officials warmly received the guest teams at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Thursday night.

The remaining international kabaddi teams will arrive on Saturday (today) to participate in the grand kabaddi tournament being organized jointly by Punjab govt, Sports Board Punjab (SBP) and Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF). It is pertinent to mention here that three cities of Punjab Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujrat will host Kabaddi World Cup matches from February 9 to 16, 2020. Overall 24 matches will be played during the mega event.

As many as 14 matches of Kabaddi World Cup 2020 will be played at Punjab Stadium in Lahore, eight matches at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad and two matches at Zahoor Elahi Stadium in Gujrat. The grand opening and closing ceremonies will be held at Punjab Stadium on Feb 9 and 16, 2020 respectively.