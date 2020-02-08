Frenchman Robin grabs Vic Open leadShaheen Afridi strikes as Pakistan dismiss B’desh cheaply

ISLAMABAD: Shaheen Shah Afridi (4-53) led Pakistan attack dismantled Bangladesh batting lineup on the opening day of first of the two ICC Test Championship matches at the Pindi Stadium Friday.

The tourists were bowled out for 233 with fading light making it impossible for Pakistan batsmen to start their turn as umpires applied closure five overs prior to the scheduled close.

The day belonged to Pakistan pace attack that put pressure on Bangladesh top-order batsmen from very first over when Afridi dislodged debutant Saif Hassan without opening his account. Experience Tamim Iqbal (3) wicket picked up by consistent and immaculate Mohammad Abbas (2 for 19 of 17 overs) then forced Bangladesh on the back foot.

From there on it was all struggle for the tourists with only Mohammad Mithun (63) and Najmul Hosain Shanto (44) making sure some respectability in score. “I always enjoy bowling at the Pindi Stadium whether it is domestic cricket or international. The stripe always offers something for bowlers and even today it was no different,” Shaheen Shah Afridi said in a post-match media talk.

Despite Shaheen’s outright support for the playing track and help it offered to pacers on the opening day, things were not all that attractive for Pakistan seam attack that struggled for wickets. Had it not been to some reckless shots played by the Bangladesh top-order batsmen, things could have been much better for them.

Two notable partnerships, 59 for the third wicket between Najmul Hosain Shanto and captain Mominul Haque (30) and for the sixth wicket between wicketkeeper Liton Das (33) and Mithun helped in taking Bangladesh score to over 200. Mithun was a standout performer for the visitors as he stood to the task, with some sensible and occasionally attacking batting display. Mithun struck five boundaries in his 137-ball fifty and was seen lifting luckless Yasir Shah (0-83) for straight six once he completed his half century.

Yasir yet again failed to impress as he never looked threatening during 22 overs he bowled on the opening day. It was Shaheen Shah Afridi who impressed the most first with the new ball and later when the second new ball was taken immediately at the completion of the 80 overs.

“Pakistan bowling was impressive as pacers pitched the ball on right spot, making it difficult for us to settle down. On the contrary we did not batted well and kept on losing wickets. In Test cricket you have to take your chance and try to play long. Some good bowling from Pakistan did not allow us to do so,” Najmul Hosain Shanto said at a post-match media talk.

The batsmen who was one of the successes for the Bangladesh said his team chances largely depend as to how bowlers would bowl.

“Whether we would be in a position to take the match into the fifth day largely depends on our bowling performance. If our bowlers succeeded in bowling the way Pakistan seamers did, we think we would be in a positon to make the Test competitive,” he said.

Najmul Hosain Shanto said Bangladesh batsmen would have to play well in the second innings. “Unlike first innings, our batsmen would have to make efforts to stay long at the wicket for second time.”

Though Pakistan bowling has given team early ascendency, the onus now rests on with their batting display starting from Saturday. A big first innings total would surely ensure the Test for hosts.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 233 (M Mithun 63, Nazmul Hossain 44; Shaheen Afridi 4-53, Haris Sohail 2-11) vs Pakistan.