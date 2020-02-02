Services of minorities highlighted

LAHORE : The services of the minority communities and their notable personalities for the nation were highlighted and acknowledged at a consultation organised by an NGO at a local hotel on Saturday.

The consultation attended by representatives of different faiths was focused on the idea of creating an environment where people feel themselves safe, secure and eligible to enjoy their rights without any discrimination.

The consultation was one of the many planned such events held to seek suggestions for the proposed interfaith harmony policy in Punjab.

Shahid Rehmat from the NGO which organised the session said the hospitals and educational facilities set up by the followers of the Hindu and Christian faiths were serving the masses regardless of their religion, caste and creed. He said there was a need to highlight the services of the minorities in nation-building and welfare of the citizens so that the distance among the people of different faiths could be removed. "They must start treating each other with respect for being equal and fellow Pakistanis," said Shahid Rehmat.

Amarnath Randhawa from an NGO pointed out that missionary schools were providing quality education in the country. The hospitals in the name of Sir Ganga Ram and Gulab Devi, etc, were the living examples of how Hindu philanthropists had served the humanity and set examples for others to follow.

It was also pointed out that the first heart surgery in Pakistan was carried out at the United Christian Hotel (UCH) which was praiseworthy.

The UCH was established by Pakistani Christians on an emergency basis to treat the ailing and wounded Muslims coming from the other side of the border at the time of Partition of the Indo-Pak sub-continent. Many Hindu doctors had migrated to India which had created a shortage of doctors in the newly created country.