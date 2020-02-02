close
Sun Feb 02, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2020

19 kite makers arrested

National

KABIRWALA: Mian Channu police Saturday arrested 19 kite makers and four gamblers. The police raided kite manufacturing outlets and arrested 19 kite manufacturers and recovered hundreds of kites and twine rolls from their possession. The police also detained four gamblers and recovered stake money from them. Separate cases are registered against accused.

KASHMIR RALLIES: District Education Officer (DEO) Tahira Rafiq directed non-formal education department to organise Kashmir solidarity rallies on February 5. Talking to reporters, the DEO said she had directed the head of five schools being run by Literary and Non Formal Education to conduct Kashmir solidarity rallies on February 5 with great enthusiasm. She said we would continue our moral, political and diplomatic support for Kashmiris.

PO HELD: Kabirwala police arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) on Saturday. Police detained PO Shehzad Bhutta of Korywala and recovered 1,280 gram heroin and a pistol from his possession.

