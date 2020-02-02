close
Sun Feb 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
February 2, 2020

Three die in seminary roof collapse

National

BR
Bureau report
February 2, 2020

PESHAWAR: Three people died and nine others were wounded when the roof of an under-construction madrassa collapsed in Badaber village on Saturday.

According to the Rescue 1122, teams were rushed to the spot to recover the bodies and wounded people from the rubble.

Three people died while nine others sustained injuries.

Three of the wounded were shifted to the hospital while the others were provided emergency treatment on the spot.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan